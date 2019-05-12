Pacquiao to fight Thurman in WBA welterweight showdown

LOS ANGELES: Philippine boxing legend Manny Pacquiao and Keith Thurman will fight for World Boxing Association welterweight supremacy on July 20, promoters confirmed Saturday.

An announcement on the Fox television broadcast of the Premier Boxing Champions card featuring Jarrett Hurd and Julian Williams confirmed the bout. Eight-division world champion Pacquiao, 40, is coming off a January victory over American Adrien Broner that took his record to 61-7-2 with 39 knockouts.

He holds the WBA’s secondary "world" welterweight title. In Thurman, he’ll be taking on the WBA’s "super world champion" in the division. "In the biggest night of boxing this year, boxing’s only eight-division world champion, Senator Manny ‘Pac Man’ Pacquiao, will take on undefeated WBA Welterweight World Champion Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman on Saturday, July 20 in a blockbuster showdown that headlines a Premier Boxing Champions on FOX Sports Pay-Per-View event," promoters said in a statement.

Venue for the bout was not announced, but the card will also feature a free-television clash between undefeated International Boxing Federation Super Middleweight World Champion Caleb Plant, making his first title defense against unbeaten contender Mike Lee. Pacquiao, who last month polled his legion of social media followers on who he should fight next, took to Twitter to let them know the bout was coming.