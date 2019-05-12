Brumbies score five tries to thrash Sunwolves

CANBERRA: A double from winger Henry Speight powered the ACT Brumbies to a 33-0 thrashing of the Sunwolves Sunday in a free-flowing performance to silence criticism of their tactics.

The Brumbies came into the game with some commentators complaining about their use of the rolling maul to score tries, rather than the expansive play they were once known for.

But the Canberra-based outfit showed they can score whichever way they want with five dot downs from open play to secure their sixth win of the season and fifth on the trot at home. The bonus point win propelled them to the top of the Australian conference, one clear of the Melbourne Rebels, to set up an exciting back end of the season, with the finals in sight. "Really nice to get some tries out there and play the way we did," said Brumbies skipper Christian Lealiifano. "What’s more impressive, probably, was keeping them to zero. They’re a really attacking side who can score points."

The writing was on the wall for the Sunwolves, who had lost all three previous clashes against the Brumbies. The Japanese franchise now has 10 defeats to two wins so far this season as they once again prop up the standings.