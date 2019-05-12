close
Mon May 13, 2019
May 13, 2019

Right Approach wins Ramadan Cup

Sports

May 13, 2019

LAHORE: Right Approach won the Ramadan Cup with a clear distance here at the Lahore Race Club on Sunday.

Winners in the other races were Abbas Prince, Easy Day, Aftab Hero, Fakhar e Golra, Rat Ki Rani and Pockets.

Results: First race winner Abbas Prince, second Dil Di Shahzadi, third Aya Darwaish, foruth Zahid Love

Second race winner Easy Day, second Free My Heart, third Nice One, forth Mohallay Dar.

Third race winner After Hero, second Bright Life, third Golden Apple, fourth Man Maujee.

Fourth race winner Fakhar e Golra, second Afzal Choice, third Banjo, fourth Vegas.

Fifth race winner Rat ki Rani, second Qalandara, third Minding, fourth Candle

Sixth race winner Right Approach, second Sajawal

Seventh race winner Pockets, second Abdullah Princess, third Dimple.

