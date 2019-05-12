Rangers beat champions Celtic in Old Firm finale

GLASGOW: Steven Gerrard’s Rangers gave their fans reason for optimism with a 2-0 win over Scottish Premiership champions Celtic at Ibrox on Sunday in the final Old Firm derby of the season.

Next term will see Celtic bidding for a ninth successive title but this loss to their arch Glasgow rivals suggested the Hoops may not have things all their own way. Rangers went ahead as early as the second minute through captain James Tavernier’s low free-kick before Scott Arfield doubled their lead midway through the second half. The Light Blues’ victory meant both sides had won two derbies each this season. It also saw treble-chasers Celtic’s lead at the top of the table cut to six points, although given Neil Lennon’s side had wrapped up the title last week that was mainly of statistical interest.

Former Liverpool captain Gerrard was to make a change in goal, with Wes Foderingham between the posts, after Allan McGregor collected the club’s 12th red card of the season against Hibernian last week. It was not long before attention turned to the other end of the pitch, with Rangers awarded a free-kick after Ryan Kent was tripped by Michael Johnston on the edge of Celtic’s box.

Tavernier appeared to be aiming more for a cross than a shot but when no Rangers team-mate could get on the end of his ball into the box, it went in at the back post past flat-footed Celtic goalkeeper Scott Bain. The goal sparked joyous scenes among the Rangers faithful at Ibrox, with Celtic unable to impose their game in the remainder of the first half.

They made more of an impression after the interval but Rangers still doubled their lead. Glen Kamara’s shoulder drop deceived Scott Brown, Jermain Defoe dummied his pass and that allowed the onrushing Arfield to sprint clear and score.