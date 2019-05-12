Trimming the squad down to 15 will be tough: Morgan

LONDON: Following a good performance by England's bowlers in closing out the second ODI against Pakistan, Eoin Morgan admits that deciding which ones to include in England's final World Cup party won't be an easy decision.

England have picked a 17-man squad for this series and will rotate their bowlers in a bid to give them all opportunities to show what they can do ahead of the final squad announcement on May 21. Two of those involved in this series will, however, miss out with Jofra Archer likely to be included after an eye-catching performance in the first game.

Archer was rested for this game at the Ageas Bowl which gave David Willey a start and the left-armer responded with a fine display, particularly in the last ten overs in a role which he doesn't usually play. His spell of 2-17 off three overs at that stage of the game was pivotal in England reigning Pakistan in as they pursued the home side's 373-3.

"I thought he bowled beautifully, even when he came back in the middle," Morgan said of Willey. "He normally bowls a couple more up front when it swings a bit more but today it didn't actually swing that much, maybe for six or seven balls. I thought all of the bowlers, including Dave, who were put under the pump when we couldn't take wickets throughout that whole 30 over period, were brilliant. They reacted really well."

Chris Woakes and Liam Plunkett also did their case no harm and the competition seems to be spurring England's bowlers on to greater heights. "They're all pushing each other," Morgan said. "It's a bit like our batting unit the last two or three years. Guys who come in and do well have missed out.

Those looking most vulnerable are Chris Jordan and Tom Curran, neither of whom have played yet in the series. The experience of Willey and Plunkett may see them get the nod and they are two players who Morgan trusts.