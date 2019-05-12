close
Mon May 13, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 13, 2019

ASF junior award for Abbas Zeb

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
May 13, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Asian Squash Federation (ASF) has award junior player of the year 2018 Hasan Musa award to Asian Junior Champion Abbas Zeb. Top Pakistan player only last year scooped up Asian under-19 crown beating the best on his way. Abbas Zeb is considered as one of the brightest of young talent with squash fraternity penning hopes on his success at senior circuit.

