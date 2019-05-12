De Villiers pulls back from BBL interest

JOHANNESBURG: AB de Villiers has backtracked from his earlier interest in taking part in the Big Bash League for 2019-20, in the process casting a major cloud over how Cricket Australia will satisfy its broadcast partners in the search for marquee talent to sell the competition.

Last month, de Villiers' management had indicated to BBL clubs that the former South Africa captain was interested in playing in the competition, albeit for a limited stretch towards its concluding stages in late January and early February, following his commitments in the Bangladesh Premier League.

However it has been learnt that de Villiers has now flagged to interested clubs his unwillingness to take part in the BBL, having realised the degree to which CA and the BBL were looking towards him as a panacea for the tournament's plateaued television ratings and match-by-match attendances, amid its rapid growth from eight games per team to 14 each - a full home-and-away schedule.

Up to this point, CA, the clubs, and the broadcasters - Fox Sports and Seven - had appeared set to put together a package deal worth as much as A$350,000 to land de Villiers for a segment of the tournament, though there was a level of disquiet about how such a deal could be struck without an equitable system being in place for all clubs to secure big names.