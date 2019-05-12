close
Mon May 13, 2019
AFP
May 13, 2019

Sydney FC thump Victory to set up A-League final

Sports

AFP
May 13, 2019

SYDNEY: Former Bolton striker Adam le Fondre scored twice as Sydney FC thumped Melbourne Victory 6-1 Sunday to end the defending champions’ A-League campaign and set up a grand final against Perth Glory.

First-half strikes from Aaron Calver and Alex Brosque, along with a Leigh Broxham own goal, set them on their way, with Le Fondre ramming home the advantage with a penalty and a well-taken chance in the second period before Milos Ninkovic hit a sixth.

It put three-time champions Sydney into the decider next weekend against Perth, the year’s dominant team. Perth made the grade by beating Adelaide United 5-4 in a dramatic penalty shoot-out on Friday evening after a white-knuckle game ended 3-3 in extra-time.

Under A-League rules, the teams that finished the regulation 27-game season first (Perth) and second (Sydney) progressed straight to the semi-finals. Third-placed Victory played sixth-placed Wellington Phoenix for a spot in the last four, while fourth-placed Adelaide faced fifth-placed Melbourne City.

