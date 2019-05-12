Sydney FC thump Victory to set up A-League final

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SYDNEY: Former Bolton striker Adam le Fondre scored twice as Sydney FC thumped Melbourne Victory 6-1 Sunday to end the defending champions’ A-League campaign and set up a grand final against Perth Glory.
First-half strikes from Aaron Calver and Alex Brosque, along with a Leigh Broxham own goal, set them on their way, with Le Fondre ramming home the advantage with a penalty and a well-taken chance in the second period before Milos Ninkovic hit a sixth.
It put three-time champions Sydney into the decider next weekend against Perth, the year’s dominant team. Perth made the grade by beating Adelaide United 5-4 in a dramatic penalty shoot-out on Friday evening after a white-knuckle game ended 3-3 in extra-time.
Under A-League rules, the teams that finished the regulation 27-game season first (Perth) and second (Sydney) progressed straight to the semi-finals. Third-placed Victory played sixth-placed Wellington Phoenix for a spot in the last four, while fourth-placed Adelaide faced fifth-placed Melbourne City.
SYDNEY: Former Bolton striker Adam le Fondre scored twice as Sydney FC thumped Melbourne Victory 6-1 Sunday to end the defending champions’ A-League campaign and set up a grand final against Perth Glory.
First-half strikes from Aaron Calver and Alex Brosque, along with a Leigh Broxham own goal, set them on their way, with Le Fondre ramming home the advantage with a penalty and a well-taken chance in the second period before Milos Ninkovic hit a sixth.
It put three-time champions Sydney into the decider next weekend against Perth, the year’s dominant team. Perth made the grade by beating Adelaide United 5-4 in a dramatic penalty shoot-out on Friday evening after a white-knuckle game ended 3-3 in extra-time.
Under A-League rules, the teams that finished the regulation 27-game season first (Perth) and second (Sydney) progressed straight to the semi-finals. Third-placed Victory played sixth-placed Wellington Phoenix for a spot in the last four, while fourth-placed Adelaide faced fifth-placed Melbourne City.