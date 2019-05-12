WADA turns down Nasir’s plea backed by PSF

ISLAMABAD: World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has turned down former top international squash player Nasir Iqbal’s plea to reconsider his four-year ban and give him at least six months reprieve enabling him to compete in the international circuit from August this season.

His plea was backed and supported by Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) that urged on WADA to have a sympathetic view of Nasir’s request considering extraordinary cooperation he had extended during the period of ban. Former World No 34 and South Asian and Asian Team Championship gold medalist Nasir was banned for four years in 2016 for failing drug tests during SA Games held in India.

Though Nasir kept on denying any wrong doing, WADA on the recommendations of the SA Games organizing committee in India clamped the ban on the player who defeated India’s top player on his way to win gold in the Games. Nasir time and again requested World Squash Federation (WSF) and WADA to have his blood test conducted outside India but to no avail.

Nasir Iqbal who was at his prime form when the ban was imposed on him was adamant at that time that he had never used any banned substance. The winner of the $ 25000 President Gold Cup, Nasir Iqbal however was forced to spend all these three and half years in wilderness.

Just recently he had sent a request to WADA for a six month reprieve from the ban, saying that he had followed Agency’s rules and regulations in letter and spirit. The PSF on its behalf also backed his request making it clear that Nasir’s behavior during all these years had been exemplary.

All these request were turned down by WADA saying that the player had to complete four years of ban that now expires on February 20, 2020. However, six months ahead of the expiry of his ban dates, Nasir Iqbal is allowed to restart his training by using all the facilities available at his surroundings.

“I have followed the ban clauses and would continue to follow these till the completion of my ban. I would start training and working on my squash once I would be allowed to do so,” Nasir said. Though Nasir was tight lipped as why his plea was returned unheard, there are several incidents where a player gets reprieve considering his or her cooperative behavior. Famous international women tennis Star Maria Sharapova is a leading example in this regard.