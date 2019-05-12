Ambris stars in record West Indies chase

DUBLIN: Two men who are both not going to be in the World Cup in England, stole the show in neighbouring Ireland with power-packed centuries, but in the end Sunil Ambris had greater firepower around his 148 off 126, than Andy Balbirnie's 135 off 124.

Ambris is not part of West Indies' World Cup squad, and while Balbirnie is going to be in Ireland's squad whenever they play - they aren't going to play in the World Cup.

Ambris's maiden ODI century meant West Indies hunted down Ireland's imposing 327 for 5, completing their highest successful chase in the process. Ambris was pushed up to open only because John Campbell had a sore back after hitting 179 in the tournament opener, as part of a world-record opening partnership. He grabbed his chance though, and was confident right from the start, feasting on some ordinary bowling by Ireland to ensure West Indies' chase never flagged.

His innings pushed Balbirnie's in the shade, but the Ireland No.3 was no less impressive, showing great shot selection and timing during his stay. However, West Indies' firepower in batting meant they had enough in the tank to chase the target down on a flat pitch, even if the outfield was rendered sluggish due to rain on the previous day.

Ambris batted till the 40th over, and all through, he kept West Indies abreast of the required run rate. When he was eventually out, Jonathan Carter and Jason Holder smashed the bowling around at close to ten runs per over to bring up victory in just 47.5 overs.

Ambris and Shai Hope had gotten West Indies' reply off to the perfect start, and they were aided by Ireland's bowlers' indiscipline. A boundary ball was never far away, even when a couple of good ones came together, and every time the bowlers started to build any sort of pressure, a release ball arrived. Ambris capitalised fully, and his aggression allowed Hope to tick along without playing extravagant shots. When Hope fell, Darren Bravo walked in and that was the only time Ireland gained any measure of control. Bravo was unable to get the ball away, but despite that, Ambris kept the run-rate healthy. He then shared a crucial 128-run stand with Roston Chase off 116 balls that dragged West Indies back on track, before Carter and Holder finished things off.

Earlier, Balbirnie's stand with half-centurions Paul Stirling (77 off 98) and Kevin O'Brien (63 off 40) first set a platform for Ireland, then launched them to a massive total. Balbirnie was in the middle in the fifth over, and stayed till the 44th.