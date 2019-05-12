Aliya Riaz earns thrilling tie for Pak women

ISLAMABAD: All rounder Aliya Riaz (71 and 2-49) earned a sensational series tie against South Africa as Pakistan women ended the third and deciding one-dayer at par at Willowmoore Park Benoni (South Africa) Sunday.

In what turned out to be thriller of matches, Pakistani women finished the fifty overs at 265 for 9 in response to South Africa’s 265 for 6. Pakistani Women required two to win on last ball of the match.

However, Nashua Sandhu (7 not out) managed one to see the three-match series ending up 1-1-1. Pakistan won the opening match with South Africa bouncing back to square the series by winning the second. The third ended in a tie.

Aliya who was named Player of the Match gave a dazzling display of her talent. A girl from Wah Cantt smashed three sixes and six fours in her 81-ball knock to keep Pakistan stay in contention of huge run chase. She earlier picked up 2-49 with her medium pace bowling. Javeria Khan (74) also played well up front for Pakistan, hitting nine boundaries in her 102-ball knock. Earlier, South Africa captain Luus (80) played well, helping her team set up a big total to chase for Pakistani girls.

Scores: South Africa 265 for 6 in 50 overs ( Luus 80, L Lee 57, L Wolvaardt 56, Aliya Riaz 2-49) Pakistan 265 for 9 in 50 overs ( Jeveria Khan 74, Aliya Riaz 71, M Klaassen 3-55, M Kamal 2-57) Player of the Match: Aliya Riaz (Pakistan) Player of the series: L Wolvaardt (South Africa).