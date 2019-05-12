close
Mon May 13, 2019
AFP
May 13, 2019

France releases in-law of Tunisia’s Ben Ali on bail

World

AFP
May 13, 2019

MARSEILLE: France has released Belhassen Trabelsi, brother-in-law of ousted Tunisian president Zine El-Abidine Ben Ali, on bail while it mulls a extradition request from Tunisia, sources said Sunday.

Lawyers Xavier Nogueras and Marcel Ceccaldi said they had obtained Trabelsi’s conditional release “owing to procedural problems”, confirming news initially announced by the Tunisian justice ministry. Trabelsi, 56, who faced charges of organised money laundering and has paid 100,000 euros ($112,000) in bail, must remain in France and report regularly to a local police station, they added. It was the second time that an appeals court in Aix-en-Provence, southeastern France, had ordered his release from a jail in Marseille.

