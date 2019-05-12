Hollywood loves Georgia’s low taxes but fumes over strict abortion law

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood producers have flocked to the southern US state of Georgia in recent years, lured by its low taxes and affordable lifestyle. But the Peach State has offended many in the industry by passing abortion laws that are among the country’s strictest — and the backlash is growing. A coterie of film stars led by actress-activist Alyssa Milano, including Alec Baldwin, Don Cheadle, Ben Stiller, Mia Farrow and Amy Schumer, had threatened in late March to refuse to work in Georgia if it adopted the new abortion restrictions. But the state’s Republican governor, Brian Kemp, signed the bill into law on Tuesday. Several independent film and television production companies have since pledged to boycott the state unless the legislation — which bans abortion as soon as a fetal heartbeat can be detected, generally in the sixth week of pregnancy — is rescinded.