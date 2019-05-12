close
Mon May 13, 2019
AFP
May 13, 2019

Over 50 migrants force entry into Spain’s Melilla enclave

World

AFP
May 13, 2019

MADRID: Fifty-two African migrants forced their way into Spain’s North African enclave of Melilla from Morocco Sunday by climbing over a towering border fence, Spanish authorities said. About 100 migrants tried to storm the barbed wire fence at dawn but Spanish and Moroccan security force prevented “around half” from entering Melilla, Spain interior ministry in Melilla said in a statement. One migrant was taken to a medical centre to treat cuts he suffered scaling the fence while four Spanish police officers sustained bruises, it added. Police arrested one of the migrants for assaulting an officer. Video images published by local newspaper El Faro de Ceuta showed sweaters and jackets stuck to the razor wire that tops the border fence, left behind by the migrants. The 52 who managed to enter Melilla were taken to a temporary migrant accommodation centre where they were given new clothes. It was the biggest assault on the border between Melilla and Morocco since October 2018, when some 300 migrants stormed the fence. About 200 migrants manged to get into Melilla that time and one died of a suspected heart attack in the attempt. Spain’s two North African enclaves, Melilla and Ceuta, have the European Union’s only land borders with Africa.

