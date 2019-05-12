close
Mon May 13, 2019
AFP
May 13, 2019

Myanmar plane in emergency touchdown as landing gear fails

World

YANGON: A Myanmar pilot saved the day after his aircraft’s landing gear failed, forcing the jet into an emergency landing with no front wheels on Sunday morning, an official said.

The nailbiting touchdown was the second instance of a malfunctioning flight in less than a week within the country. The Myanmar Airlines flight UB-103 — an Embraer-190 model — was grounded at around 9 am in Mandalay (0230 GMT), a city popular among foreign tourists, with all 89 people on board including seven crew members, safe. An unverified video circulated on social media showing a graceful landing before the nose of the jet tipped over and ground to a halt. Ye Htut Aung, deputy director general of Myanmar’s Civil Aviation Department, said the pilot tried repeatedly to drop the landing gear at the front of the plane — first through its computer system, then manually.

