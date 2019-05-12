Nadal hoping for clay turnaround after Madrid semi exit

MADRID: Rafael Nadal heads into the final fortnight of the countdown to the French Open facing uncertainty after crashing out in his bid for a sixth title at the Madrid Open.

Spain’s formerly invincible king of clay — who in most years would have at least one dirt title to hand upon arrival at Roland Garros — will have a last chance in Rome to pick up a trophy. His mission at the Foro Italico from Monday will be to try and rescue his form prior to the start of the Grand Slam where he dreams of collecting a record 12th title.

Nadal went down in the Madrid semi-finals to young gun Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece 6-4, 2-6, 6-3, with the ninth-ranked “El Greco” exposing some of the emerging fault lines in the game of the 17-time Grand Slam champion.

“Not winning here means that I’m not going back to my hotel happy,” said Nadal, who also made semi-finals in Monte Carlo and Barcelona. “But I think I still have tennis ahead of me.”

Nadal said his longer term focus was on Roland Garros, confident that an improvement would see him contesting titles later in the season. “In Paris, I have 11 titles. Each week that I play in this tournament is a lot of memories, a lot of unforgettable memories,” he said.