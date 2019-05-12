close
Mon May 13, 2019
AFP
May 13, 2019

Juventus unveil new kit

Sports

AFP
May 13, 2019

MILAN: Serie A champions Juventus on Sunday unveiled their new home kit for the 2019-20 season, which for the first time in over a century removes the iconic black-and-white stripes traditionally worn by players.

The club was founded in 1897, but players have worn black and white stripes of various types since 1903. Next season Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates will wear a half-and-half jersey with white on the right and black on the left.

“The daring new design evokes the past, whilst igniting the future of the club through the evolution of the iconic black and white stripes,” the team said.

