Wrestler Silver King dies after collapsing on stage at London show

LONDON: A wrestler and actor has died of a suspected heart attack after collapsing on stage mid-performance.

Cesar Cuauhtemoc Gonzalez Barron, who appeared in the film Nacho Libre alongside Jack Black, died at the Roundhouse in Camden, north-west London, on Saturday night. The 51-year-old former World Championship Wrestling (WCW) performer known as Silver King suffered a suspected heart attack during the bout, according to promoters.

He is believed to have been facing Juventud Guerrera, or Youth Warrior, when he collapsed. Footage posted online by fans shows Gonzalez struggling to his feet when his opponent appears to kick him in the side, before turning him over to “pin” him for the victory.

Gonzalez is not seen to move again before the referee checks him about 90 seconds later as the show carried on and the victor celebrated. Then others entered the ring to Gonzalez’s aid and placed him in the recovery position.

Scotland Yard said police are treating his death as “non-suspicious”. The London Ambulance Service (LAS) said medics arrived five minutes after being called at 10.21pm, but the patient was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fight attendee Roberto Carrera Maldonado said the wrestler’s condition initially appeared “staged” as part of the event, before efforts were made to revive him. “All of us were really shocked — it wasn’t clear what was happening,” Carrera told the BBC. “I had the impression they didn’t know what to do.”

The Roundhouse said on Sunday that the circumstances of the wrestler’s death are being investigated.

The Health and Safety Executive said an investigation would be in the remit of the local authority, but Camden Council has been unable to comment. Lucha Libre World, which promoted The Greatest Show Of Lucha Libre event, said Gonzalez “suffered what we believe was a cardiac arrest while performing in the show and sadly passed away”.