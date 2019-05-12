close
Mon May 13, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
Agencies
May 13, 2019

Pope Francis ordains 19 new priests

World

A
Agencies
May 13, 2019

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis has ordained 19 men to the priesthood during a ceremony in St Peter’s Basilica.

Most of the new priests are Italian, but other seminarians are from Croatia, Peru, Haiti and Japan. Wearing white robes, the seminarians stood in three rows before the central altar after replying “Here I am”, as their names were called one by one.

In a ritual, Francis asked if they were worthy to become priests. During his homily, he told them to carry out their mission “in joy and charity” and to never “tire of being merciful” towards the faithful. The seminarians’ ages range from mid-20s to 46.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World