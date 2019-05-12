Saudi forces kill eight terrorists

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s security forces have killed eight alleged terrorists in a shoot-out in the Eastern Province.

The Interior Ministry said the forces launched a raid against a suspected militant hideout on the island of Tarot off the coast of the kingdom’s Eastern Province, a restive and predominantly Shia region on the Persian Gulf where most of the country’s oil reserves are located.

The statement described the group as a “terrorist cell” and accused them of planning to attack vital installations and security targets. The ministry said security forces only opened fire after they were shot at. It did not identify the militants and said an investigation is ongoing.

Videos posted on social media by residents of Tarot show black smoke rising from residential buildings and heavy gunfire can be heard.