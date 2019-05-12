Pakistan, IMF reach agreement on $6bn bailout package

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan would get $6 billion from the IMF over the next three years to meet its foreign debt obligations, Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh said on state television, after signing the agreement.

The deal comes after months of negotiations over what will be Pakistan’s 22nd bailout aimed at staving off a potential balance-of-payments crisis. The PM’s aide said foreign loans had exceeded $90 billion, and exports had registered a negative growth over the past five years. “So Pakistan will get $6 billion from the IMF, and in addition we will get $2 to $3 billion from the World Bank and Asian Development Bank in the next three years,” said the PM’s adviser during the broadcast.

“The trade deficit reached $20 billion and our foreign exchange reserves have dipped by 50 per cent in past two years. So we have a $12 billion gap in our annual payments and we don’t have the capacity to pay them,” he added.

The IMF said its team reached an agreement on policies that could be supported by a 39-month Extended Fund Arrangement (EFF) for about $6 billion. “The program aims to support the authorities’ strategy for stronger and more balanced growth by reducing domestic and external imbalances, improving the business environment, strengthening institutions, increasing transparency, and protecting social spending,” said Ramirez Rigo, head of the IMF delegation, in a statement released late Sunday.

The IMF said a comprehensive plan for cost recovery in the energy sector and state-owned enterprises would pave the way for the government to reduce the fiscal deficit draining the government resources.

It said the coming budget would be aimed for a primary deficit of 0.6 per cent of GDP supported by tax policy revenue mobilisation measures to eliminate exemptions, curtail special treatments, and improve tax administration. Pakistan has had 21 bailouts since it joined the IMF in 1950. Its most recent loan was issued in 2013, worth $6.6 billion. The United Arab Emirates, Pakistan’s largest trading partner in the Middle East and a major investment source, recently offered $3 billion to support the battered economy.

Islamabad also secured $6 billion in funding from Saudi Arabia and struck a 12-month deal for a cash lifeline during Khan’s visit to the kingdom in October.