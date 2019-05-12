Gomal residents protest release of polluted water into canals

TANK: Residents of Gomal area here on Sunday blocked Dera Ismail Khan-Wana road in protest against Gomal Zam Dam authorities for releasing polluted water into canals.

The protesters, led by local nazim Nawabzada Zafarullah Khan, blocked the main road near Kaur for several hours against scarcity of potable water in the area.

The protesters, carrying sticks, chanted slogans against the district administration and Gomal Zam dam management for supplying contaminated water that caused water-borne diseases in the area.

Speaking on the occasion, Nawabzada Zafarullah Khan said that polluted water was released into canals just two days before Ramazan.

He said the government did not install tube-wells in the area and people are compelled to drink the water of canals of Gomal Zam dam.

He said that they held several meetings with Tank Deputy Commissioner Fahad Wazir but the issue could not be resolved. Later, the protestors dispersed after surety of the district administration to resolve the issue.