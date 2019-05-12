close
Mon May 13, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 13, 2019

Two die as bike collides with van

Peshawar

May 13, 2019

MANSEHRA: Two youngsters were killed and three others sustained injuries when a motorbike collided with a van at the under-construction Hazara Motorway in Gul Mera area on Sunday. The locals rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to the Civil Hospital in Shinkiari where doctors pronounced Mubashir and Umar dead. The eyewitness said the motorcyclist couldn’t control them because of uneven highway surface and rammed into the van. In another incident, one Munzar was also killed and his friend Tasawar sustained serious injuries when a motorbike collided with a car in Lassan Nawab area. The injured were shifted to King Abdullah Teaching Hospital. The police started an investigation after lodging a first information report.

