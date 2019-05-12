Chinese marrying local women: FIA KP yet to receive complaint of fraud marriages

PESHAWAR: While the fraud marriages of Chinese nationals with Pakistani women have hit the media headlines recently, officials said the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has not received any such complaint from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa so far.

An official of the FIA in Peshawar said they have not received complaint from any citizen regarding fraud wedding of local brides with Chinese men.

However, a local Christian family told media persons that their daughter Muskan was married to a Chinese national, bearing passport number EE9702177, on February 27. The family added that their daughter shifted to Islamabad after the marriage, but they are not in contact with her since then. There were also reports that another Christian woman had got married to a Chinese national through a marriage bureau. Action is underway in different parts of the country against Chinese nationals and the local facilitators after reports emerged about fake marriages with local girls in certain cases to smuggle them abroad allegedly for carrying out illegal businesses.

Officials of the FIA in Hazara region have asked the public through local cable networks and the social media to approach the agency in case of any complaint regarding marriage with Chinese nationals. “We asked the locals through the cable networks and social media to directly approach me or any other FIA official in case of any such complaint,” Naeem Khan, assistant director FIA in Abbotabad, told The News. He added that the FIA is going after all kinds of such crimes as well as hundi, hawala and human trafficking in Hazara division.

There were reports of marriages of local women with Chinese nationals in parts of Hazara region where many Chinese are working on CPEC-related projects.