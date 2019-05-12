English access scholarship programme launched

Islamabad:Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) launched a USA-supported English Access Micro scholarship programme to promote English language skills and ability of the participants to take part in future exchanges and study.

In this connection, a working document was signed here by the University’s Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum and the US representatives Karen Bassich and Abdul Majeed. The programme is for teenagers (13-20 years old), a press release said on Sunday.

Last date to apply for admission is May 27. Classes will be held in the AIOU Regional Campus, after school hours for three days in a week. Admission forms can be downloaded from the University’s website i.e. English.aiou.edu.pk. On successful completion of the course US recognized certificates will be awarded.

Approximately, 95,000 students in more than 85 countries have participated in the English Access Micro scholarship programme since its founding in 2004.The programme is funded by the US Department of State Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs (ECA). Since the programme began in Pakistan in 2005, over 8000 scholarships have been awarded in 22 different locations of the country.