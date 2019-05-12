Capital police review security arrangements

Islamabad: Inspector General of Police (Islamabad) Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan chaired a high-level security meeting in the perspective of Gwadar terrorism, the spokesman of the ICT police said Sunday.

In the meeting DIG (Security) Waqar Ahmad Chohan, DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud Din Syed, SSP (Headquarters) Irfan Tariq, SSP (ITP) Farrukh Rasheed, SSP (Security) Muhammad Suleman, AIG (Operations) Sardar Ghias Gul, SP (Investigation) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer, Addl: SP Hassam Bin Iqbal, SP (Special Branch) Zubair Ahmad Shaikh, all SPs/DSPs from operations and security divisions participated.

IGP while chairing the high-level meeting deliberated upon the existing security arrangements during the on-going Ramazan. The IGP while highlighting the significance of this holy month, called upon all officers to be more vigilant and alert. The IGP directed all officers to leave no stone unturned in making smooth and safe passage of Ramazan.

He further directed DIG Operations to continue search and combing operations throughout Islamabad. He further said that in-spite of this multifarious tasking, all out efforts should be made to curtail the crime. He further directed DSPs to play their role effectively and more responsive/more sensitive in shouldering their responsibilities. In case of any negligence on their part, it will be taken seriously.

The IGP maintained that Islamabad Police should keep on doing their duties by simultaneously portraying a positive image as well. He said security and safety of the citizens is our top priority. Last of all he said that DSPs should always be forward looking to respond anywhere in Islamabad.