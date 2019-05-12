CDA to complete unfinished agenda

Islamabad: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is gearing up to push work on various projects, especially those concerning sector development and improve infrastructure in the federal capital.

The CDA Chairman Amir Ali Ahmed called up a meeting of the Engineering and Planning Wings of the Authority on Sunday to discuss the issues needing urgent attention. He directed officials from both the Wings of the authority that notices for next Capital Development Authority Development Working Party (CDA-DWP) meeting be issued by tomorrow (Tuesday) so that Development Project of sector E-12 and Park Enclave can be approved after completing the required formalities.

The spokesperson for the CDA said that during the meeting the Chairman was informed that PC-I of sector I-15 was also ready and shall be put forth in the next meeting of (CDA-DWP) which is likely to be scheduled within ten days.

The Chairman directed the Engineering Wing to ensure commencement of the development work on Sectors I-15 and E-12 before 30th June 2019. Earlier, the Chairman, along with the senior officers of the Directorate of Roads, the Road Engineering and other concerned department visited the Attaturk Avenue to review the progress of work on making the two-lane dual-way road into four-lane one-way road from D-Chowk on Jinnah Avenue to Khayaban-e-Suhrawardy.

The Chairman asked the officials from concerned formations of the Authority to make adequate and effective temporary arrangements to maintain a smooth flow of traffic on this stretch of the road running along G-6/3 and G-6/4, especially at the intersection connecting Sector G-6 with State Bank inter-section, till such time the road work is completed and it is thrown open for normal traffic flow. Ataturk Avenue is one of the major roads being utilized by thousands of commuters to approach the offices located along the Avenue. In order to maintain uninterrupted traffic flow on the road, the Director Roads was also instructed to introduce traffic management solutions at State Bank intersection.

The CDA spokesperson said that the Chairman as the Director Traffic Engineering and Traffic Planning to prepare the diversion/traffic management design within one week’s time and start work on that on urgent basis.

The Chairman also directed the concerned formations that tenders for those projects that stand approved like the G-7/G-8 underpass, Rawal Dam Chowk and IJP Road Traffic Management Solutions should be issued in coming week.

During the meeting it was discussed that as finances of CDA are gradually improving more pending projects, particularly those of sector development shall be taken up on priority.