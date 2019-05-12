Heatwave to continue

LAHORE: Heatwave continued to prevail in the city here on Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather condition with chances of dust-thunderstorm/rain during the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that a shallow westerly wave is affecting most parts of the country. They predicted mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the country, while very hot in south Punjab and Sindh during day time. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain is expected at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur, DG khan, Makran, Bannu, DI Khan, Hazara, Sukkur divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir. On Sunday weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country, while very hot in south Punjab and Sindh. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain occurred at scattered places in DG Khan, Bahawalpur, Malakand, Hazara, Kohat, DI Khan, Zhob, Makran divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan, However, dust-thunderstorm/drizzle occurred in Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Lahore, Quetta and Sukkur divisions.

Rainfall was recorded at several cities including Bagrote, Gilgit, Bunji, Astore, Parachinar, Dir, Balakot, DI Khan, D.G Khan, Bahawalpur, Khanpur, Jhang, Layyah, Lasbella and Barkhan.