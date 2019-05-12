Career counseling: questions and answers

Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi

Q1: Dear sir, I am in the 4th Semester of BSc (Hons) Agriculture Science in Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi. I have to choose a major subject in 5th semester and in your opinion which subject has a wider scope at national and international level? Entomology, Plant Breeding & Genetics, Plant Pathology, Agronomy or Food Technology? My CGPA is 3.60/4.00. (Sufiyan Saeed - Rawalpindi)

Ans: I am delighted to see that you are doing so well in your academics and your CGPA is excellent. When choosing a major, your objective is very important. Is it research? Is it going to the industry? Or doing your own consultancy or business etc? If you intend doing research PhD leading to teaching or publications then nothing better than plant breeding & genetics or plant pathology. But if you wish to find a career opportunity in the industry or provide consultancy in technology then agronomy and food technology should be a good option. Having said this, all of these areas have a good career opportunity.

Q2: I am from FATA. I have done MBA specialization in Human Resourced Management (HRM) and Master in International Relations which means I have done double master. Now I want to PhD but I am really confused that in which field I will do PhD. I have decided to do MS & MPhil in Management, Strategic Human Resources Management and International Relations. I can’t decide subjects for MS/MPhil and PhD too. I’m eligible for above three programmes like management as I have done MBA, I’m also eligible for SHRM because I have done MBA specialization in HRM and I’m also eligible for International Relations because I have done Master in IR. Please tell me which field will be more beneficial for me in future so that I can hold that field. (Sadiq Afridi - Fata)

Ans: Let me clarify few things. Firstly, MBA is a professional and conversion programme and has nothing to do with research or any help towards your PhD. Your masters in International Relations also provides a well-rounded approach towards international relations. However again, this course doesn’t offer research modules and therefore if you wish to pursue a doctoral/PhD programme you must and should do a relevant MPhil. If you wish me to recommend a more competitive and career oriented area, I would suggest Strategic Management/Human Resources Management. However, it all depends whether you wish to work in this area or perhaps take the route of applying for CSS etc. I hope this information will be helpful.

Q3: Respected Mr Abidi, I’m currently student of Commerce a 4 years bachelors from University of Karachi. My parents think I should choose marketing as a major. I’m confused and seek your advice in choosing the right path. (Jamal Chattha, Karachi)

Ans: If your parents think that you should choose marketing as a major may be they think you are good in this. I always recommend a student should make his or her own assessment in following three areas: Do you like traveling, are you good at negotiating, can you convince people. If you have these abilities then I think you must do a masters degree in marketing and one of the most popular and demanding area is Supply Chain Management.

Q4: Dear sir, my son has recently done Electronics Engineering from and now he wish to firstly do a job as an electrical engineer, secondly his preference is any airline and thirdly he may choose to study masters in the same subject. His CGPA is 3.5. Your expert opinion would be very useful (Shah Taj Bhutta, Jhelum).

Ans: Keeping in view the background education, grades and options of your son, I would suggest that he should do a masters degree especially in communication engineering. This should be completed from a good university. This decision will help him in getting a good job in CPEC projects. He will have more options and chances for getting jobs. If there is any funding issue then he should do a job and gain reasonable experience which will definitely help in getting a job in relevant area.

(Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi is a renowned educationist in Pakistan, with more than 20 years of experience as provider of education counselling services. He has represented Pakistan in over 100 national and international seminars, conferences and fora. He is a recipient of the most coveted civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).