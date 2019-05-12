Usman fails to reach Changwon Shotgun World Cup finals

KARACHI: Pakistan’s top shooter Usman Chand failed to qualify for the finals in ISSF World Cup Shotgun in Changwon, South Korea. After scoring 48 points in the first qualification round of skeet event, he scored 70 points (23, 23, 24) to get a total of 118 points. Thus, he secured 37th position. With this result, his chances of earning a quota place for Tokyo 2020 have almost ended. He will play another shotgun world cup, in Italy near the end of June.