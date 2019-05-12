Umar, Ahmed hit fifties as SSGC crush PQA

KARACHI: Pakistan’s out-of-favour Umar Amin and Ahmed Shehzad blasted solid fifties to enable Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) to defeat Port Qasim Authority (PQA) by nine wickets in their match of the Naya Nazimabad Ramadan Cup here at the Naya Nazimabad Cricket Ground on Saturday night.

Umar (67*) and Shehzad (54) helped SSGC achieve the 160-run target in 15.5 overs after losing just a single wicket in the process. The duo provided a 96-run opening stand to their team which in the end raced to the target with an enviable ease. Shehzad, who was the only batsman to fell, hammered two sixes and six fours in his quick-fire 26-ball fifty.

Umar, who struck five sixes and three fours in his 52-ball fine knock, then added 64 more runs for the second wicket with Adil Amin who made unbeaten 17-ball 30 which contained two fours and a six.

Earlier, Mohammad Waqas hammered 55, while Daniyal Ahsan and Khurram Manzoor scored 25 each to catapult PQA to 159-5. Waqas hit three sixes and four fours from 32 balls. Meanwhile, K-Electric overpowered Rehman Foundation by nine wickets.

Mohammad Moosa (3-19) and Faraz Ahmed (2-15) enabled K-Electric to restrict Rehman Foundation to 100-9. Shahbar Javed top-scored 29-ball 24 which contained three fours. K-Electric then rode on the heroics of Omair Yousuf (47*) to achieve the target in the 13th over after losing one wicket. Omair hammered six fours and one six in his 31-ball knock.