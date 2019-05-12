Waseem says he is learning new tricks

KARACHI: Pakistan’s professional boxer and two-time WBC world silver flyweight champion Mohammad Waseem says he is learning new tricks which he will utilise in his coming bouts.

“Yes, I am working very hard and learning new tricks and hopefully it will be a great return to the ring next month,” the 31-year-old former Asian Games bronze medallist told ‘The News’ from Glasgow on Saturday.

Waseem, who lost the International Boxing Federation (IBF) world title bout against South Africa’s Moruti Mthalane in Kuala Lumpur last year, will return to the ring on June 22 with a bout at MTK Global Glasgow Centre. His opponent’s name will be known soon.

“Boxing is a sport in which you always are in quest of bringing some innovations in your approach. I am learning more things and am very much confident to emerge as a better fighter,” he said.

“I am working on defence, head movement and you know my body shot,” the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games silver medallist said. Waseem is training under MTK Global at its Glasgow Centre under the supervision of English trainer Danny Vaughan.

To a query, Waseem said that he was working hard on various things. “Here more stress is given on conditioning, fitness and skills. I have also done training in Japan. There they focus on defensive game and they are a bit slow. In Las Vegas the focus was on speed. Every trainer has his own method,” Waseem said.

He is expected to get another fight later this year before he goes for the world title bout. He has bewildered everyone in Glasgow with his hard training because he is fasting too. He eats one banana at iftar and then starts running on the highway.

“It’s very tough. I am going to run for 12 kilometre today after Iftar. Running makes you strong and improves your stamina which is important in 12-round boxing,” the fighter said. He said he believes in his ability and would clinch the world title. “I believe in myself and InshaAllah will win the world title,” Waseem said.

His trainer Danny Vaughan told this correspondent that he was satisfied with the ability of Waseem. “He is a very hard working and tough boxer and will win the world crown,” Danny said.

Waseem, who won two WBC world silver flyweight titles on the trot in 2016, has faced huge financial issues. At one time, it seemed that the boxer would not be able to continue professional boxing but he faced all issues boldly and got stronger. And recently he entered into a contract with MTK Global, a leading boxer managing company which has fighters from around the world under its belt.