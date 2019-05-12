Sohail, Rizwan hit centuries in Corporate T20 Cup matches

KARACHI: Sohail Akhtar and Rizwan Hussain hammered centuries to enable Omar Associates and State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), respectively, to record victories in their matches of the Corporate T20 Cup here at DHA Sports Club, Moin Khan Academy, on Saturday night.

Sohail smashed 105 to help Omar Associates rout Candyland by 98 runs. Rizwan’s 101 catapulted SBP to a narrow three-run win over Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

In the first match, after being invited to bat first by Candyland, Omar Associates rode on the heroics of Sohail to amass a decent total of 233-6. Sohail, who plays for Lahore Qalandars in the PSL, smashed 105 off 53 deliveries, hammering eight sixes and as many fours. Experienced Khurram Shehzad, who plays for Faisalabad and SNGPL, chipped in with a 25-ball 53, smashing six sixes and a four.

Umar Akmal belted 29, hitting three sixes and two boundaries. Off-spinner Yasir Hussain claimed two wickets. In reply, Candyland were restricted to 135-8. Opener Hafiz Asad fought bravely, scoring 78 off 44 with three sixes and eight fours.

Left-arm spinner Saud Shakil took three wickets while leg-spinner Usman Qadir and Mohammad Salman claimed two wickets each. In the second outing, Rizwan hammered six sixes and seven fours in his fiery 59-ball 105 to enable SBP to post 173 against PAF.

After losing three wickets for 18, Rizwan, who recently played for Islamabad United in PSL, shared 130 for the fourth wicket with Pakistan under-19 skipper Rohail Nazir, who made 36.

Off-spinner Awais Iqbal took three wickets. In reply, PAF fell just short of victory. Discarded Pakistan all-rounder Hussain Talat single-handedly brought them to the brink of win with a magnificent 89, which was laced with four sixes and six boundaries, but they ended up with 170 for seven. Osama Baloch played a fine cameo of 25 at the top, hitting two huge sixes. Taj Wali, Ammad Butt and Asad Afridi got two wickets each.