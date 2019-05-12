Sana becomes most successful women’s ODI spinner

KARACHI: Pakistan’s off-spinner Sana Mir on Sunday became the most successful women’s One-day International (ODI) spinner in the world when she dismissed South Africa’s Sune Luus in their third match of the ICC Women’s Championship in Benoni, South Africa.

In doing so, she claimed her 147th ODI wicket in her 118th appearance, which has helped her leapfrog Anisa Mohammed of the Windies and Australia’s Lisa Sthalekar into third place on the list of all-time most successful bowlers, behind fast bowlers Jhulan Goswami of India (218) and Australia’s Cathryn Fitzpatrick (180).

Sana Mir is currently placed third in the International Cricket Council (ICC) bowling rankings, but is expected to make an upward movement when the new rankings are released on Monday (today).

Last year, she had become the first Pakistan bowler to top the ICC rankings. Sana made her ODI debut against Sri Lanka in the ACC Women’s Asia Cup match in 2005. She remained wicket-less, but scored 23 runs with the bat.

Recalling her early days, Sana said she had to overcome a number of challenges. “The journey started by proving at every street, where I played cricket, that girls could play this sport. We didn’t have any role models, girls taking part in cricket was not that common.

“My father was in Army, so, we had to move around a lot. This meant making new friends, but at the same time proving my cricket abilities to them again and again. “From street cricket to playing on the grounds and moving to stadia donning the Pakistan kit were moments of immense pride. From there, my goals started getting bigger and bigger as I started achieving results on the field,” she said.

Former captain and current chief selector Urooj Mumtaz, who captained Sana in 26 ODIs, termed her a true inspiration for women cricketers not only in Pakistan but around the world. “Sana has been a great role model for our cricket, in fact, for world cricket. Her hard work, dedication and humility is absolutely admirable,” Urooj said.

“I have really enjoyed captaining her as she had a great cricketing mind. Her achievements as a bowler don’t surprise me much since I have always felt she would go a long way considering the talent and the ability she had.”

Sana captained Pakistan from 2009 to 2017 and also led her side to Asian Games Gold medals in 2010 and 2014. As captain, she took 83 wickets in 72 ODIs besides scoring 1069 runs. In 100 T20Is, Sana has dismissed 84 batters.