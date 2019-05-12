Inam wins silver medal at Beach Wrestling World Series

KARACHI: Two-time beach wrestling world champion Mohammad Inam had to be content with the silver medal when he was beaten by Dato Marsagishvili of Georgia 2-0 in the 90 kilogramme final of the Beach Wrestling World Series which concluded in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday.

But the result still enabled Inam to make it to the World Beach Games slated to be held in San Diego, USA, in October. Inam was, however, unhappy with the decision of the referee who awarded his opponent a wrong point. “I was fighting against Olympics medallist Data Marsagishvili of Georgia in the final. It was a tough game but a point was given against me when my one knee hit the ground. One day ago one such touch was allowed in the meeting. This deprived Pakistan of a certain gold medal,” Inam told ‘The News’ after the final.

“We have registered a complaint with the international wrestling governing body and it has already discussed the issue. But by winning silver medal I have ensured my place in the World Beach Games,” Inam said.

“I am the only athlete from Pakistan to have qualified for the World Beach Games,” the two-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist said. In his semi-final fight, the Gujranwala grappler had downed Grigorios Kriaridis of Greece 3-0.

Before that Inam showed his class by beating Wanderson Messias Da Silva Lima of Brazil 4-0 in the quarter-final. On the first day on Friday, Inam whacked Murat Ozkan of Turkey in the first round with 3-0 margin. In the second round, he had to face tough time before beating Kanan Aliyev of Azerbaijan 1-0.

When Inam defended his world Beach title in Turkey it was considered that he would be the direct qualifier for the World Beach Games. But the United World Wrestling (UWW) made some modification in the rules and introduced four qualifying rounds. And the leading eight in Inam’s weight category would qualify for the World Beach Games.

Having missed the first qualifying round in Portugal last month, Inam fought against all financial odds and ensured his presence in the Rio de Janeiro event. Inam appreciated the Sports Board Punjab (SBP) for providing funds to him that made him able to compete in the World Series in Brazil.

Pakistan Wrestling Federation (PWF) secretary Arshad Sattar also pointed out that a wrong point was given against him. “They had allowed that the wrestler who attacks can put his one knee on the ground to pull his opponent but when he (Inam) did so and was about to lift the Georgian a whistle came and a point was given his opponent. This was something bad luck,” Arshad said.

However, he was hopeful that Inam would win gold in the World Beach Games. “You know our situation. He did not get any proper camp. He will try to overcome his weaknesses. When he features in World Beach Games we will have held a state-sponsored camp. I am hopeful the things will become better,” Arshad said.