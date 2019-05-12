Pak women recover to secure thrilling tie in final ODI

BENONI, South Africa: Pakistan women shared the series with South Africa here on Sunday after their final One-day International (ODI) match resulted in a thrilling tie.

The result left the three-match series level at 1-1. The first two matches in the series had been one-sided, with Pakistan thrashing the Proteas in the first, and the hosts hitting back in the second. But the third was a classic, as Pakistan almost completed their highest ODI chase. Their eventual 265-8 was their highest ODI score. It was Pakistan’s first-ever ODI tie, and only the sixth overall in all women’s ODIs.

Chasing 266 for victory, it seemed a distant dream when Pakistan slipped to 37-3 but a pair of 70-plus scores from Javeria Khan and Aliya Riaz and contributions elsewhere helped them repair the damage.

Consecutive half-century stands between Javeria and Nida Dar and Javeria and Aliya took Pakistan past 150, before Umaima Sohail (16) and Sana Mir (16) left them at 243-6 with three overs to play, and 23 to complete a famous win.

Sana fell to the first ball of the ante-penultimate over to set Pakistan back, before Aliya underlined that her side were still in it with a six next ball. She fell to an excellent catch over the shoulder from Shabnim Ismail later in the same over, giving Masabata Klaas her third scalp of the day.

Aiman Anwer was run out on the second ball of the final over, leaving Pakistan needing almost three runs a ball to win, but a penultimate-ball maximum from No. 11 Nashra Sandhu mean that two were needed off the last ball. Only one was possible, and the spoils were shared.

Earlier, Sana became the leading wicket-taker among spinners in women’s ODIs. She had struck to dismiss Proteas captain Sune Luus, who top-scored with 80, having earlier intervened with the run-out of Mignon du Preez.

Those scalps had seemed like little more than damage control after Laura Wolvaardt and Lizelle Lee gave South Africa a strong start, striking contrasting half-centuries from the top of the order.

Lee notched 10 fours in hers before falling for 57 in the 16th over, all but 18 of South Africa’s runs to her name. Wolvaardt fell for a run less almost 20 overs later, and with half the boundaries. Her knock laid the platform for Chloe Tryon to blaze 28 off 17, including a pair of sixes, while Luus’ eighth ODI half-century also contained a duo of maximums.