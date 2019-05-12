close
Mon May 13, 2019
Our Correspondent
May 13, 2019

Private firm’s office damaged in fire

Karachi

Our Correspondent
May 13, 2019

An office of a private company was damaged in a fire on II Chundrigar Road on Sunday.

According to a fire brigade spokesperson, the fire broke out on the third floor of Uni Centre located within the limits of the Mithadar police station. Reacting to information, two fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the building. The firefighters controlled the blazes in half an hour.

The fire brigade spokesperson further said that though the firefighters controlled the blaze in half hour, the cooling process remained underway for at least two hours. No loss of life was reported, the fire brigade spokesperson said. Apparently, the fire broke out due to short circuit, but the actual cause is yet to be ascertained.

