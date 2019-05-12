Eight youths booked for racing, one-wheeling

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The police have arrested eight youths for allegedly racing and one-wheeling at Sharea Faisal, the main thoroughfare of the city, and registered a case against them. The action was taken by a patrolling mobile van of the Sharea Faisal police station on Saturday night on the main thoroughfare near Drig Road, according to a press release issued here on Sunday. The police also impounded the altered motorbikes of the racers, which mostly included CD-70s. The FIR (No.411/19) under Section 279/34 has been registered against the boys.
