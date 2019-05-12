close
Mon May 13, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
May 13, 2019

Eight youths booked for racing, one-wheeling

Karachi

A
APP
May 13, 2019

The police have arrested eight youths for allegedly racing and one-wheeling at Sharea Faisal, the main thoroughfare of the city, and registered a case against them. The action was taken by a patrolling mobile van of the Sharea Faisal police station on Saturday night on the main thoroughfare near Drig Road, according to a press release issued here on Sunday. The police also impounded the altered motorbikes of the racers, which mostly included CD-70s. The FIR (No.411/19) under Section 279/34 has been registered against the boys.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Karachi