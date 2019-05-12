Eight youths booked for racing, one-wheeling

The police have arrested eight youths for allegedly racing and one-wheeling at Sharea Faisal, the main thoroughfare of the city, and registered a case against them. The action was taken by a patrolling mobile van of the Sharea Faisal police station on Saturday night on the main thoroughfare near Drig Road, according to a press release issued here on Sunday. The police also impounded the altered motorbikes of the racers, which mostly included CD-70s. The FIR (No.411/19) under Section 279/34 has been registered against the boys.