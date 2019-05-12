close
Mon May 13, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
May 13, 2019

Commissioner orders action against profiteers

Karachi

A
APP
May 13, 2019

Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani on Sunday visited markets on Tariq Road, Mehmoodabad Market, Fresco Chowk, and Burnes Road vegetable and chicken markets and checked the rates of daily- use items.

The commissioner accompanied by other officers of the city administration specially checked the rates of fruit, vegetables, meat and chicken.During the visit, he got public views about the measures of the administration for keeping the prices of daily-use items under control especially during the holy month of Ramazan.Some of the people complained about the sale of essential items at high rates in the markets.The commissioner directed the officers concerned to ensure the sale of fruit, vegetables and other daily-use items according to the official price lists.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Karachi