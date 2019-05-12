Commissioner orders action against profiteers

Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani on Sunday visited markets on Tariq Road, Mehmoodabad Market, Fresco Chowk, and Burnes Road vegetable and chicken markets and checked the rates of daily- use items.

The commissioner accompanied by other officers of the city administration specially checked the rates of fruit, vegetables, meat and chicken.During the visit, he got public views about the measures of the administration for keeping the prices of daily-use items under control especially during the holy month of Ramazan.Some of the people complained about the sale of essential items at high rates in the markets.The commissioner directed the officers concerned to ensure the sale of fruit, vegetables and other daily-use items according to the official price lists.