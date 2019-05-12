Man kills wife in Korangi park over family dispute

A young woman was strangled to death allegedly by her husband in Awami Colony on Sunday. Police officials said that the woman was found dead near Model Park in Korangi No. 5 within the limits of the Awami Colony police station.

Responding to information, police officials reached the scene and inquired about the incident. The woman’s body was later shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy where she was identified as 22-year-old Seema, wife of Nadeem.

Police official said that the woman had a dispute with her husband and had left his house. They added that the couple had come to the park to sort out their issue where the man strangled his wife to death. The suspect managed to escape after committing the crime. A case has been registered and an investigation is continuing.

Woman found dead

A woman was found dead in a plot located at Rozi Goth within the limits of the Surjani Town police station. Her body was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities. The body was later taken to an Edhi morgue for identification purposes.

Police officials, while quoting the initial investigations, said that the woman died after she was hit in the head with a sharp-edged object. They said they were looking for her heirs to identify her. A case has been registered and further investigations are underway.