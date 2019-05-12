close
Mon May 13, 2019
May 13, 2019

Seminar at LPC: Misgivings on polio vaccine should end, says Dr Yasmeen

National

 
May 13, 2019

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid has said misgivings among people on polio and other vaccines should be removed.

Addressing a seminar at the Lahore Press Club on Sunday, she said precautions can prevent polio. Polio is rampant in Pakistan and Afghanistan despite its elimination all over the world. Allama Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said parents who do not cure their children will be questioned in this world and the hereafter.

Badshahi Mosque Khateeb Abdul Khabeer Azad said: “We raised voice from the

mosque for the elimination of polio.” PPP leader Hassan Murtaza said the PPP would fully take part in the polio campaign.

LPC President Arshad Ansari, cricketer Inzamamul Haq, Lahore Commissioner Dr Mujtaba Piracha, cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed, actress Resham, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Safdar Hussain, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Awais Malik, Assistant Commissioner Model Town Zeeshan Ranjha, Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Abdur Razzaq Dogar, Assistant Commissioner City Shahid Mahbbob and others attended the seminar.

