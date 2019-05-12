Used syringes getting recycled by fake medicine factories: survey

SUKKUR: A survey has said that not a single public or private healthcare centre has facility to dispose of used syringes as well as other medical wastage in a proper way to maintain hygiene during treatments in Larkana and surrounding areas.

According to the survey, all the private medical centres in Larkana have not had any prescribed burner to dispose of the used syringes and they are mostly being thrown in the garbage. It said that those used syringes are later picked up by drug addicts who sold them to fake medicine factories and after completing the cycle, the same used syringes are in the market to be sold again.

The survey revealed that the fake medicine factories of disposable syringes are selling their products to medical centers at low prices and that is the main source of spreading the viral diseases, including Hepatitis, HIV and others. It said that the health department is focusing on HIV screening but not paying attention on taking any action against the medicine factories that are making fake medicines and equipment.