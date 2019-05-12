close
Mon May 13, 2019
Staff found absent at rural health centre

OC
Our Correspondent
May 13, 2019

LAKKI MARWAT: A rural health centre located in Serai Gambila town wore a deserted look during a late night surprise inspection by an administrative official. The midnight visits were carried out by DC Jehangir Wazir on the directives of KPchief minister to check and ensure the presence of doctors and other staff at the public sector health facilities.

The official went to category-C hospitals in Lakki city and Naurang town, District Headquarters Hospital, Tajazai, and a rural health centre in Serai Gambila town. Doctors, paramedics and other staff members were taken aback when they saw deputy commissioner.

