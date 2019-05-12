Vendors asked to supply products directly at USC outlets

Islamabad: To ensure timely and uninterrupted supply of all daily use commodities across the country during Ramazan, the Utility stores corporations (USC) has asked the vendors to directly supply the products at USC outlets.

While talking to this agency an official of USC informed that earlier the vendors supplied the products at USC warehouses which was distributed to USC outlets causing more time and transportation charges. Through direct supply of the products from vendors to outlets will save time and ensure timely provision of demanded products at all outlets.

He added that owing to the increased demand of commodities during the month of Ramazan some issues were reported about shortage of stocks but USC making utmost efforts to address the issue on priority basis. He said during Ramazan package people usually make extra purchases to avail maximum benefits of subsidy which increase the sales by 10 per cent and cause shortage of products. He said under Ramazan package the subsidy from Rs5 to Rs50 been given on 19 daily use items including flour, ghee, cooking oil, pulses, dates, rice, milk, drinks and spices.