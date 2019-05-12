Online shopping provides ease in Ramazan

Islamabad: With the development of technology especially the internet services in the country the e-commerce business has enlarged up to a great extent and online shopping facility is attracting the people especially during Ramazan.

The Internet-based trading is providing services to their customers at their doorstep which is a big ease to the people who want to enjoy shopping without going out and spending hours in hot weather with fasting.

While talking to this agency, a regular online purchaser Misbah Shabir said that through online facility we can compare different varieties available in the market and can chose the best quality and price among so many options.

She said that the best part of online shopping is that it doesn t need any specific time and we can make purchases even when we are at the office and want a break from my work or while watching TV at home.

According to her now a day’s we go through a very busy schedule and do not have enough time to spend hours in bazaars in hot weather whereas through online facility we can enjoy shopping while sitting in our air conditioned rooms.

Another online buyer, Khadeeja, who is a busy house wife said that it is very difficult for her to carry my children in the market in intense weather conditions and online service was the best option through which she can easily make her purchases. She was of the view that variety of goods including garments, jewellery, cosmetics, household item, utilities etc are easily available in online stores which help us to choose the products according to our budget and choice.

A young university student, Iqra Subhani, said that the online stores offer very attractive discounts and also save us from the trouble of getting stuck in tailbacks for hours and haggling with sellers over price.

She said that earlier she had to wait for some elder one to go to market for her shopping but now she can make her purchasing online which is big ease for her.

She added that in beginning some fake sellers sent me cheap quality or damaged products against my order but now I learned from my experience and only rely on good reputed sellers. A retailer of Islamabad, Muhammad Hanif said that although the trend of online shopping is gaining popularity among people but it doesn’t affect our business so much.

Majority of people did not rely on online shopping considering it not safe and reliable and prefer to visit bazaar to buy their required things after detail checking.

He said that some of his regular customers had shared their online purchasing experience with him and told that they received poor quality of products against their order and seller refuse to reimburse their money or return.

Some of sellers have mentioned fake phone numbers on the packet or did not attend call, he added. Shahzaib jadoon a senior journalist was of the view that although online shopping websites operating in the country providing an ease to customers by offering variety of items without any hassle but reliability of many of these websites is still a question.

He added that a number of fake websites created on the names of famous brands are making the buyers fool by showing the original branded pictures of dresses and other stuff with high charges but delivering substandard stuff, replicas and copied items.

He said: “Those fake websites are even using exact names and logos of the famous brands that anyone can hardly feel the difference between original and the fake ones.” He suggested that buyers must check before placing order on website of any brand that either it is official one or fake and also should go through the reviews about the shopping websites.