Biometric verification of leftover Haj pilgrims from Ramazan 16

Islamabad: The mandatory biometric verification of the intending pilgrims of Government Haj Scheme, who missed their scheduled verification, would be started from May 22 (Ramazan 16),said Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony official.

Talking to APP, he said the pilgrims who have failed to conduct their biometric verification as per schedule time and date, should contact their nearest Eitemad biometric visa centre for mandatory verification.

The biometric verification of the intending pilgrims of Government Haj Scheme was started from first week of April. The schedule of conducting verification had already been shared with the pilgrims through SMS, website of ministry www.hajjinfo.org or ministry’s help lines (042) 111 725425; (051) 9205696, (051)9216980-82 and through Haji camps to ensure biometric verification before submitting their passports for the issuance of visa.

The verification was being conducted by Etimad Visa Service Centres as per scheduled time and date. The Haj pilgrims of over 80 years and below six years of age have been exempted from the verification.

He said the biometric verification of intending pilgrims was being continued at 26 Visa Service Centres of Etimad, in Faisalabad, Multan, Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta, Sukkur, Sialkot and Rahim Yar Khan.