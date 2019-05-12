Buzdar orders monitoring of prices of essential items

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday directed the price control committees to effectively monitor the prices of essential commodities in the open market.

There should be regular monitoring of the prices not only in Ramazan bazaars but also in the open market, he said and added that availability of essential commodities to the consumers at the official rates should be ensured.

The CM ordered the authorities concerned for devise an effective mechanism to bring sustainability in the rates and said the officers of the departments concerned should focus on field visits to implement the mechanism.

He also ordered strict legal action against the hoarders and those causing artificial price hike. Usman Buzdar said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was utilising all possible resources to provide relief to the masses, adding that effective measurements should be taken under price control mechanism.