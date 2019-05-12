close
Mon May 13, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 13, 2019

Fibre glass godown, factory catch fire

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 13, 2019

LAHORE: A fire broke out in a fibre glass godown at New Mozang Ferozepur Road here on Sunday. Upon being informed, the firefighters rushed to the spot and extinguished fire after hectic efforts. Yet in another incident, a fire broke out in a chemical storage container at a factory in Manga Mandi area. The firefighters doused the flames timely. The reason for the fire at both the places was unknown. No casualty was reported in the incidents.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan