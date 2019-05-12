Fibre glass godown, factory catch fire

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A fire broke out in a fibre glass godown at New Mozang Ferozepur Road here on Sunday. Upon being informed, the firefighters rushed to the spot and extinguished fire after hectic efforts. Yet in another incident, a fire broke out in a chemical storage container at a factory in Manga Mandi area. The firefighters doused the flames timely. The reason for the fire at both the places was unknown. No casualty was reported in the incidents.
