Man guns down daughter in Lahore

LAHORE: A 20-year-old girl was shot dead by her father in the Millat Park area on Sunday. The victim was identified as Nimra, daughter of Waseem of Moon Colony. Nimra's mother Bisma also sustained wounds. Accused Waseem had got infuriated after having an exchange of harsh words with his wife over a domestic issue and later opened fire. As a result, his daughter died and wife sustained wounds. The wounded woman was admitted to hospital. The body was removed to morgue.