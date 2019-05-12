PFA seals four food factories

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority on Sunday sealed four factories and confiscated 68,112-kg unwholesome food while carrying out operation against adulterators in the provincial metropolis. PFA DG Captain (R) Usman led the operation. PFA sealed Chaudhry Food Products in Green Cap Society, Sheikh Brothers Nimko in Nishter Town, Engro Snacks and Beverages on College Road and Al-Dyan Foods in Township. The teams have seized 19,080-kg daal matri, 34,117-kg chemicals, 10,000-litre substandard juice, around 40,000 empty bottles, 1,570-kg chickpea flour, 1,000-kg impure sweets, 1,120-kg poor quality ghee and 1,225-kg raw material.